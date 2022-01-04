Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) PT Raised to €685.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €590.00 ($670.45) to €685.00 ($778.41) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $685.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SUVPF stock remained flat at $$625.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $428.50 and a 1 year high of $736.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.46.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.