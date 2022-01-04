Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its position in shares of Apple by 86.3% in the third quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 2,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 89,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 40.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 216,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.