Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 668.6% in December

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 668.6% from the November 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

SBGSY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 167,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

