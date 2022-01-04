Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 2.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,137. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.15 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

