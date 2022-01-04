Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

