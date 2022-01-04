Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.98

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.98 and last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

