Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Boosted by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,900,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

