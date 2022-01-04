Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Cut by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,847,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 49.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $400,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $114.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

