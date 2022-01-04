Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.59.
SMG opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.69.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.50.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
