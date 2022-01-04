Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.59.

SMG opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

