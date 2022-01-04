Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

SEE stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.01.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

