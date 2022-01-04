Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SECO opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.51. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69.
Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
Secoo Company Profile
Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.
