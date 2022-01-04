Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SECO opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.51. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69.

Get Secoo alerts:

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Secoo by 77.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,914,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 838,399 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Secoo by 102.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Secoo by 37.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter worth $2,905,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.