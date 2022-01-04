Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 89,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 38,750 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 129,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

