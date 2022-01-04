Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.