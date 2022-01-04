Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,208 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

