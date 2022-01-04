Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

