Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,427,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,633,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

