Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.65. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.