SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 5.6%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 3,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,093,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.