SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 5.6%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 3,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,093,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
