Selfkey Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $62.83 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

