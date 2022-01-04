Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.25

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 56926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research analysts have commented on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

