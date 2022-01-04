ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Critical Contrast

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 11.18 $169.57 million $3.77 22.92 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $49.67 million 4.03 $10.02 million $0.94 17.13

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 46.29% 19.47% 1.56% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.41% 5.89% 0.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ServisFirst Bancshares and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.59%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

