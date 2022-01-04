SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 255.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in RLI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

