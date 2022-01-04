SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,351 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,172 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

