SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

