SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $536,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.