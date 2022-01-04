SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 20.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

