Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce sales of $198.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.80 million and the highest is $201.63 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $157.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $734.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.40 million to $738.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $966.12 million, with estimates ranging from $932.82 million to $995.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shake Shack stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.33. 2,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,975. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

