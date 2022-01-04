Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.52. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

