Shell Asset Management Co. Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

