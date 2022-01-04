Shell Asset Management Co. Has $766,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

