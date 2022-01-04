Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 159 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

