Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 280 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Shutterstock by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,011,874 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

