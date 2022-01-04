Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 370 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,720,000 after buying an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,738,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

ITT opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

