Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Drops By 66.7%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 4D pharma during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D pharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBPS opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.30. 4D pharma has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

