Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Rises By 880.0%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGFMF. Desjardins lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

