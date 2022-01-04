Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Grows By 180.0%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC remained flat at $$17.90 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.