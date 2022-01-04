Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Drops By 97.4%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
