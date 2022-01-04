Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Drops By 97.4%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

