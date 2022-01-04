Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declines By 85.5%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE MYC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 29,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,436. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.3% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.