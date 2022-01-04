Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declines By 85.5%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NYSE MYC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 29,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,436. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
