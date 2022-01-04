Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Expands By 58.6%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the November 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 3,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,441. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

