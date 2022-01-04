Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Expands By 58.6%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the November 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 3,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,441. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
