Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Expands By 255.4%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 255.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.5 days.

Separately, raised their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CareRx stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. CareRx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

