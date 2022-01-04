Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Increases By 794.1%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 794.1% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

Get Central Securities alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.