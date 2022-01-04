Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Declines By 73.6%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CEA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

CEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.