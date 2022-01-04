Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Drops By 66.7%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 170,860 shares of company stock valued at $227,813. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a PE ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.20. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

