Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Grows By 489.1%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a growth of 489.1% from the November 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a negative net margin of 168.96%.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

