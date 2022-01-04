Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Decreases By 79.6%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,893,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HPIL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 141,099,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,623,031. Cybernetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.