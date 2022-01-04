Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Increases By 86.0%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 128,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.94. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $27.32.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.