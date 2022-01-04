Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Increases By 86.0%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 128,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.94. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $27.32.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.