Short Interest in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Expands By 48.8%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 7,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 3,028,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,316. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.02. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after buying an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

