Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Drops By 91.7%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 434,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.19. 2,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $93.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

