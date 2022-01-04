Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Expands By 330.9%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 330.9% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 237.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $77.28.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

