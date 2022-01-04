Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Increases By 100.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPY opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $75.81.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.