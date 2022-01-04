Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Increases By 100.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPY opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $75.81.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
